How do you make Edmonton a warmer winter city?

How do we better embrace the cold? These three folks have some ideas, and they'll share them on Feb. 16, when NextGen and the Winter Cities Shake-Up partner to showcase Pecha Kucha talks that celebrate all things winter.

The event is at 7 p.m. and will be held at the Shaw Conference Centre. Metro spoke with some of the Pecha Kucha speakers to learn more about their cold-embracing ideas.

PERSON: Michele Perret

IDEA: Make winter negatives into positives

Michele Perret wants residents to ditch their negative attitudes about winter.

Perret, the community engagement lead at engineering firm Stantec, said she will talk about all the positive things that come with Edmonton's deep cold.

“Sometimes we have a negative view of our long cold winters,” she said. “It’s about being positive and saying, ‘What are the good things about these super sunny winters we have even when it’s frigid?'”

Perret said winter allows people to skate, ski, explore amenities like ice castles and festivals and even bike.

“I personally enjoy dressing up in snow pants and I love to hear the sound of snow crunching when I walk — you really don’t get that same sound when you’re at the beach,” she said.

PERSON: Darren Proulx

IDEA: Using Snow to Build a Better City

Darren Proulx says snow is a great tool for urban planners and Edmonton needs to use it.

Proulx, transportation planning engineer and principal with Slow Streets, a local advocacy group, said he will discuss what snow can teach people about public spaces.

“You can see where people are travelling and where they aren’t travelling,” Proulx explained. “By looking at that, how much space do cars need on our roads?”

He added public spaces also don’t have to be temporary due to snow.

For instance, Proulx noted a “park-let” near Whyte Avenue turns into two parking stalls during winter months.

“It’s like we treat the fun things as only a summer thing and don’t tend to extend that over into the winter.”

PERSON: Shafraaz Kaba

IDEA: Make Churchill warm with fires and booze

Shafraaz Kaba is pushing to re-imagine Churchill Square during winter nights, and one of the big ideas is food trucks that can serve booze.

Kaba, an architect with architecture firm Manasc Isaac, said his presentation examines how Churchill can become a popular gathering place during winter, especially when people are downtown for Oilers games.

What the square needs to draw people, he said, are fire pits and heated patios that also include hot beverages — or a bit of booze.

“It’s about creating these magnetic spaces that attract people together,” Kaba said. “If we made them opportunities for people to have a hot drink or a ‘warming’ drink with a licensed bar, that might be magnet to draw people.”