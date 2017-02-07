Police seek helping finding man who poses "great risk" to the public
Torrie Evan Nepoose, 25, allegedly breached bail conditions.
Edmonton police are asking for the public's help in locating a man they say "poses great risk of extreme violence to the public."
They've issued arrest warrants for Torrie Evan Nepoose, 25, who allegedly breached conditions while released on bail, according to a news release.
He is considered to be "violent and dangerous," and should not be approached, the release said.
Nepoose is described as 6'2'' tall, weighing 175 pounds, with brown eyes and black hair.