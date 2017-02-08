Reporting on fentanyl overdose deaths better, but still not enough: Critic



Alberta's decision to increase the frequency of its reporting of fentanyl death statistics does not go far enough, some critics say.



On Tuesday, as the province released its fourth-quarter numbers of 2016 fentanyl overdose deaths, it promised quarterly reports on opioid deaths from now on, as well as interim reports on fentanyl deaths every six weeks.



But Petra Schulz, who lost a son to fentanyl overdose and who told Metro on Monday there is a need for faster reporting of overdose numbers, is puzzled by the exclusion opioids other than fentanyl from the interim reports.



“It’s a step in the right direction, but why limit it to fentanyl? We need the full picture,” Schulz — who's an instructor in MacEwan University’s faculty of health and community studies — said.



A report released in late 2016 showed that while 52 people fatally overdosed on fentanyl in Edmonton from January through September of 2016, a higher number – 63 – were killed by opioids other than fentanyl.



“One would expect that they would give us full numbers. It’s really hard to respond to the crisis if they don’t really know what it looks like,” Schulz said.



Public health doctors have also called for real-time surveillance of opioid overdose data in Alberta.



But associate Health Minister Brandy Payne said Tuesday the process to get accurate overdose numbers is rigorous and it is taking time for the province to catch up on reporting data.



“Those numbers can be fluid,” Payne said. “We believe that the interim reporting on fentanyl numbers strikes that balance between timeliness of the data, as well as accuracy of the data.”



Payne said 343 people died from fentanyl overdoses in Alberta last year, up from 257 in 2015 and 117 the year before that.