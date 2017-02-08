Alberta to hire more medical examiners to deal with opioid scourge

The Alberta government is investing nearly $800,000 in its efforts to better deal with the growing fentanyl and opioid scourge in the province.

A press statement sent Wednesday confirms Alberta will spend $790,000 to pay for two additional examiners in the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner.

“Funding two more positions will help the OCME meet the demands of a growing population, along with the additional work of providing data regarding opioid-related deaths," said Minister of Justice Kathleen Ganley, in the release.

"We know this work is crucial to ensuring Albertans who have lost loved ones receive the information they deserve."

The Alberta government has come under scrutiny of late for both the timeliness of its reporting on opioid deaths and the amount of information it releases.

Recently, it promised to accelerate reporting — to quarterly reports on opioid deaths and interim reports on fentanyl deaths every six weeks.

But one mother, who lost a son to fentanyl, said the move is a "step in the right direction," yet asked why the more frequent reporting was being limited to deaths from fentanyl.

The government is also about to realize investments in improving its toxicology laboratory in Edmonton. It said in a statement the new lab "can handle a larger number of tests to identify overdose deaths from drugs such as fentanyl and carfentanil."