Charges laid in alleged sexual assaults at WEM waterpark

Edmonton Police have charged a 39-year-old man in connection to multiple sexual assaults that allegedly occured at West Edmonton Mall’s waterpark last weekend.

Police said Wednesday they responded to the WEM World Waterpark at about 10:30 p.m. on Saturday after receiving the sexual assault allegations.

“It was reported to police the accused inappropriately touched multiple teenaged girls, while they were swimming at the waterpark,” police said, in a news release.

“Upon arrival, patrol members were led to the accused male by WEM security officials, at which time he was arrested and taken into custody.”

Police said the Zebra Child Protection Section has since taken over the investigation.

Police have charged Soleiman Hajj Soleiman with six counts of sexual assault and six counts of sexual interference.