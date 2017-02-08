Clark says NDP has cost Alberta's balancing pool more than $1B — in 9 months

Alberta Party Leader Greg Clark's read of the latest balancing pool interim report is that mismanagement has cost the pool $1.4 billion — and he's blaming the NDP government.

“This massive loss is a direct result of the NDP’s lack of understanding of the impact of their policy decisions,” Clark said, in a release.



“The losses can be directly tied to the [NDP] decision to increase the carbon tax on large emitters, which made power purchase arrangements more unprofitable. The [NDP] had options to avoid this, but instead pursued an aggressive and ill-conceived lawsuit against PPA owners.”

The Notley government's decision to begin phasing out coal-powered generation affects the power-purchase agreements, or PPAs, and that decision has been highly controversial. Many critics say the decision will allow power-generating companies to return PPAs to the balancing pool if the the companies deem them unprofitable 'or more unprofitable', ultimately costing taxpayers money.

Clark said the losses will fall onto taxpayers and add "substantially" to the province's debt and costs to service it.