Edmonton area sees explosive growth: Stats Can

Edmonton’s metropolitan area continues to expand, and is still the second-fastest growing area in the country, according to new data from Statistics Canada.

New numbers released Wednesday show that the Edmonton-area — which includes Lakeview, Leduc and Fort Saskatchewan — grew 13.9 per cent during the census period of 2011 to 2016.

That follows the 12.6 per cent growth rate the area saw from 2006 to 2011.

Edmonton also saw breakneck growth in the surburbs, which has outpaced rural areas and some inner-city neighbourhoods.