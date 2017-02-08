News / Edmonton

What about the gojis? Edmonton tower plans sprout debate

80-Storey tower plans bring heritage preservation of Chinese community plants into focus.

Lan Chan would venture into the river valley with her mom to pick fresh goji berries in August.

As city council weighs the pros and cons of a contentious 80-storey condo proposed for the river valley, some little-known plants are sprouting up into the conversation.

Edmonton’s Chinese community planted a throng of traditional goji bushes sometime in the 1930s to 1940s near the area where developer, Alldritt, is now proposing to build the tower.

Their history is spurring debate over preserving the city’s history. 

Lan Chan, the historian for Chinese Benevolent Association of Edmonton, said Tuesday the bushes are deeply rooted in local Chinese culture, noting residents would use them for medicines and food. 

She recalled venturing into the river valley, just below St. Barbara Cathedral, to go berry picking with her mom in the 1960s. 

“It was like a social event,” she said. “They’re ripe in August — bright red and juicy."

She said keeping the bushes would ensure a part of local Chinese history isn't lost. 

“It would be nice to maintain that part of our history. We don’t have a lot that’s connected with the Chinese community here.”

A look at the proposed Quarters Hotel and Residences.

But debate over the proposed skyscraper extends past the goji bushes. 

Some worry the building will obstruct views and set a precedent for future development of public river valley parkland.

Lan Chan with some goji berries.

Alldritt, on the other hand, said it will revitalize the area. 

Chan said members of the Chinese Benevolent Association haven’t made a firm stance on the tower yet — they want to see the developer’s final plans. 

“Any development is always welcome, but we have to figure out how to work together so we’re in a win-win situation,” she said. 

“We have to ensure Chinese heritage remains in Edmonton, and keeping the bushes is one small little thing to preserve it.”

