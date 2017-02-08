Edmonton police officer charged with perjury

An Edmonton police officer has been charged with perjury in relation to information he disclosed during a pre-employment polygraph test.

The Alberta Serious Incident Response Team (ASIRT) announced Wednesday afternoon that Const. Michael Crane has been charged with one count of perjury under Section 132 of the Criminal Code.

ASIRT announced earlier in the day it would release the outcome of a "serious and sensitive investigation" involving an Edmonton Police Service officer.



ASIRT investigates incidents involving police officers that resulted in serious injury or death, as well as allegations of police misconduct.