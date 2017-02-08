Fracking causing more earthquakes in Alberta: study
New research shows Fox Creek quake and others caused by hydraulic fracturing.
A new study from the University of Alberta says that earthquakes in western Canada caused by hydraulic fracturing, or fracking, are becoming larger and more powerful.
In January 2016 the town of Fox Creek experienced the largest earthquake Alberta had seen in the last decade, according to research from the department of physics.
The quake was rated at 4.93 on the Richter scale.
“Since 2015 Alberta has experienced a number of earthquakes with magnitudes close to 4.0,” lead author Ruijia Wang said in a press release.
Wang and other researchers partnered with the Alberta Geological Surey to use seismic recordings to analyze earthquakes caused by fracking in Alberta.
"This research has improved our understanding of these induced earthquakes – which is critical for future hazard assessment and monitoring," she said in the same release.
Wang adds that the majority of induced, or human-caused earthquakes, in Canada are caused by fracking, meaning the high pressure injection of water into the ground to extract oil or gas.