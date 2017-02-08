Job interview polygraph leads to perjury charge against Edmonton police officer

EDMONTON — An Edmonton police officer has been charged with perjury for something he said during an interview for a job with another police force.

The Alberta Serious Incident Response Team says the officer was taking a polygraph for the new job when he made statements that raised suspicion, including evidence the officer had previously given in traffic court.

The force conducting the interview contacted Edmonton police and ASIRT began an investigation in November 2013.

That investigation led to the officer being charged Wednesday.

Const. Michael Crane, a 19-year veteran with the force, has been released on a promise to appear in provincial court on March 22.