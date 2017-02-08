University of Alberta students question $2K rent at newest residence

At roughly $2,000 a month, the cost of room and board at the University of Alberta’s newest residence has raised many eyebrows.

Peter Lougheed Hall is a residence being constructed on the edge of campus along Saskatchewan Drive for students in the new Peter Lougheed Leadership College.

According to the university website, students enrolled in the new program will have the option to live in the residence if they want an “immersive experience.”

But that experience won’t be cheap: a one-bedroom dorm room, including the mandatory meal plan, will cost $2,051.25 per month, though sharing a two-bedroom is a bit cheaper.

Cody Bondarchuk, a former member of the Student Union executive and current member of the university senate, said the price is a bit beyond the means of most university students.



“Of course there is some of that mark-up you’re going to get with [the residence] being new and unscuffed, but it’s just disproportionate,” he said.

To compare, a room in Shaffer Hall, another residence, with dorm style rooms and a mandatory meal plan, is about $1,319 a month, according to the university’s website.

But Geoff Rode, the university's active associate vice president of ancillary services, said residences are paid for by the rent students pay, and Lougheed Hall is still being paid off.

“That requires a rental income that some of our older properties that are not debt financed, do not,” he said.