Child intervention panel meeting sees heavy workload presented

Alberta's ministerial panel on child intervention has a heavy workload ahead after its second meeting Thursday. The panel, tasked with improving the child welfare system, went long over its allotted time with questions for morning presenters from the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner, Alberta Health Services and others.

Questions from panel members, including MLAs from all parties, largely focused on untangling just who does what in the death review process.



Chief Medical Examiner Elizabeth Brooks-Lim said at least seven organizations look at the deaths of children in care.



The panel is looking into the system's death review process, sparked by public outcry over the 2014 death of a four-year-old girl who had been in government care.



It is expected to provide an outline of recommendations for change in the next six to eight weeks.