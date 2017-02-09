Land sale for 80-storey Edmonton tower raises questions: Community member

The city has released the public side of its proposed deal to sell river valley land so a developer can build an 80-storey tower on it.

The deal, split into a public and private portion to protect the developer's business interests, has several clauses that deal with what might happen if the developer, Alldritt, doesn't stick to the city's wishes.

What’s concerning for some is the scenario where Alldritt doesn't build the tower and instead wants to sell the land. If that happens, under the current deal the city may not be able to buy back the land.

"A commercial sale of land to a developer who can resell it to other developers does raise some flags, in terms of what precedent is set for the future of the river valley park," said Candas Jane Dorsey, treasurer of the Boyle Street Community League.

The publicly released deal shows that the city and Alldritt don’t appear to agree on the idea of “assignability" — or Alldritt selling the land to another developer.

The city has a restriction on such sales, but there could be legal loopholes that could void such restrictions, the report notes.

The proposed Quarters Hotel and Residences would be the tallest tower in Western Canada and taller than the still-incomplete 66-storey Stantec tower near Rogers Place

The city's deal documents note the tower would bring in $3.2 million in property taxes annually, as the development would be worth $250 million.

Under the city's terms, which have not been agreed, Alldritt would have to start developing the land in 10 years and, once it starts construction, finish the project in five years.