Hawa Tako works to keep children out of Alberta's child welfare system

This is the final instalment of a three-part series examining Alberta’s child welfare system. Read Part 1 here and Part 2 here.



Members of the Edmonton Somali community got so used to watching officials take their children into custody in Alberta's child welfare system that they decided to do something about it.



Enter Hawa Tako.



“There’s constant fear that the children are going to be taken away,” said Sudi Barre, a project manager with Hawa Tako, a program that works to keep kids from going into supervised care.



“A lot of times it comes down to misunderstandings, or not fully understanding Canadian parenting norms and what’s expected from the greater community and mainstream society.”



The Alberta Somali Community Centre developed Hawa Tako in response to a disproportionate number of Somali kids being apprehended, as parents struggled to navigate a new landscape after coming from dramatically different living situations, sometimes from refugee camps.



It's not just the Somali community that is facing problems with the system. Several parents have told Metro that Child and Family Services took their children unnecessarily and placed them in foster homes, and the fight to get them back can be costly and complicated.



In this series, Metro is examining the system from multiple angles.



Barre recalls the story of one Edmonton mom would have been deported and lost her three kids to foster care if not for the work of the Somali community group.



She said the woman struggled to get help from social agencies or even find a place to rent without Canadian status.



Complicating matters, she said, her kids could not go to her former partner, as he was abusive and she had a restraining order against him. She had no other family in the country.



But through Hawa Tako, Barre was able to work with Child and Family Services to keep the woman and her children together at home.



“Over the last year-and-a-half we’ve completely turned around that picture for that family,” Barre said.



Hawa Tako gets provincial funding and is one of the hidden success stories emerging in Alberta’s long-troubled child welfare system, which is currently being reviewed by a ministerial panel following high-profile deaths of children in government care.



Barre said no Somali children have been apprehended in Edmonton since it launched in May 2014, “and that’s something we’re very proud of.”



She also said many in the Somali community live in poverty.



In some instances, a single parent will work two or three jobs and leave their 12-year-old at home to look after younger siblings out of necessity.



As a result, the fear someone will take children is constant, she said.



Within Hawa Tako, named for a female Somali freedom fighter, outreach workers proactively identify families at risk and visit their homes to assess their problems.



Barre said they often step in while a parent steps out for groceries or doctor’s appointments, and they connect struggling moms with families that have graduated the program to give them a support system.



If extended family is not available, workers reach out to the broader community for further help through local mosques, creating a sort of expanded kinship care program.



“They feel a lot of support, no judgment, and a community that’s actually working with them, rather than criticizing them for their parenting skills or lack thereof,” Barre said.



Slow but steady progress through greater collaboration



Programs like Hawa Tako are the future of Alberta’s child welfare system.



The province began a gradual move to a Regional Collaborative Service Delivery Model in 2008, which increases collaboration with community agencies and puts more money in the hands of groups that can work closely with families in a culturally sensitive manner.



Bent Arrow Traditional Healing Society Executive Director Cheryl Whiskeyjack said her agency's added pull has been a positive force for families accessing supports.



Before the new service model, "Nobody would talk to each other," she said. "And if they did, it was by accident.”



The government split the Human Services ministry into two last month, resurrecting the former Children’s Services Ministry with Danielle Larivee at the helm, which Larivee said will also allow the government to take more meaningful action.



“Just having my focused attention on this, without it being competing priority within such a large ministry, will certainly ensure it gets the time and attention it deserves,” she told Metro.



The system is still fraught with confusion and its many problems affect families from diverse backgrounds.



Since Metro started working on this series, roughly 10 parents have reached out to us and detailed their attempts to get children out of government care.



The Office of the Child and Youth Advocate has made numerous recommendations to improve the system over decades – many of which have been ignored – and the Auditor General is pushing to give youth advocate Del Graff more clout.



Graff said the government has implemented one third of the recommendations from his office and made some progress on another third.