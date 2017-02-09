EndPovertyEdmonton releasing new poverty data
The city's newest anti-poverty organization was launched in late 2016 with an investment from city council.
EndPovertyEdmonton is releasing an updated profile of poverty in the city Thursday, which they say shows that new efforts are off to a "promising start," despite the economic downturn.
The group is also set to launch a new tool for faith communities in the city, that will guide religious groups on helping low-income Edmontonians, according to a release.
City council created EndPovertyEdmonton in late 2016, after it voted to invest in a five year anti-poverty plan.
Council invested $1.265M in 2017 and $1.178M in 2018 to work on 15 priorities, from human rights to reconciliation.
According to their road map set out last spring, their goal is to lift 10,000 people out of poverty in the next five years.
