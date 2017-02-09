Fort McMurray bust seizes nearly 700 fentanyl capsules, sawed-off shotgun

ALERT, or the Alberta Law Enforcement Response Teams, has charged seven people and seized $120,000 in drugs and cash after a four-month investigation into an alleged drug trafficking network in Fort McMurray.

The team said in a release it searched five homes and eight vehicles, and seized 679 fentanyl pills and 307 grams of cocaine, along with three firearms.

Among the other contraband seized were bullets, ecstasy, pot, magic mushrooms and steroids, while weapons found included a loaded 9mm handgun and a loaded sawed-off shotgun.