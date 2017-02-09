Man dies of fentanyl overdose in custody, police charge supplier

Edmonton police have charged a 40-year-old man in relation to fentanyl death that allegedly occurred in a police holding cell.

In a news release, police said Thursday that two men — Darcy Whitehead and Daryl Saunter — were placed into a holding cell on May 19, 2016.

While both men were in the cell, Saunter allegedly pulled out a small amount of drugs and gave some to 47-year-old Whitehead.

Police said both men then took the drugs together.

But shortly after, Whitehead went into medical distress and was treated and taken to hospital, where he died several hours later.

Police said an autopsy was conducted later that day, and the Edmonton Medical Examiner determined Whitehead’s death was a result of alcohol and fentanyl toxicity.