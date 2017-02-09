Calling aspiring (female) councillors: a new campaign school wants you

With eight months until Edmonton heads to the polls to elect a new council, an advocacy group is hoping its campaign school this weekend can push at least a few women to enter the race.

Equal Voice Alberta is inviting women thinking about running — and their potential campaign managers — to a day-long course on running a campaign this Saturday at City Hall.

“Now is about when women start to decide [to run], so we’re hoping to generate that idea,” said the organization's chair, Lana Cuthbertson.

She said the group is also hoping to address concerns.

While fundraising has been identified as an area where women tend to have less confidence, and as a result prevents them from running, Cuthbertson said she’s now hearing almost as many concerns about social media.

“They’ve seen examples of women ... being vilified in [social] media,” she said.

MLA Sandra Jansen, among others, made headlines last year for the abuse she said she faces online as a woman in power.

But Cutherbertson said she also sees a shift happening.

“We’ve seen a supportive community start to emerge [online] and start to call out some of that and defend women in the public sphere,” she said.

While there have been periods where Edmonton’s council was female-friendly — our one female mayor, Jan Reimer, was voted into office in 1989, alongside a gender-balanced council — at the moment there is one female councillor, Bev Esslinger.

Cuthberson said her group would like to see a gender balance in council next year.

Equal Voice has set a national goal of having half of political candidates be women, a goal they hope to achieve by encouraging more women to run and helping them prepare.