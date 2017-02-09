Oilers' Andrew Ference will head Alberta sports agency

The Alberta government has named former Oilers captain Andrew Ference to lead the province’s sport promotion and development agency.

The province announced Thursday Ference will chair Alberta Sport Connection, as part of the NDP’s push to have agencies better reflect Alberta’s diversity.

“So that’s exactly what we are doing, because when boards are reflective of the communities they serve, they serve those communities better,” said Premier Rachel Notley, in a news release.

Ference will work Olympic medalists Erica Weibe and Helen Upperton, Paralympian Antonio Flores and Indigenous sport advocate Kody Taylor.

Returning member Kelly Blackshaw, a 2006 Alberta Sports Hall of Fame inductee, will also be on the board.

Ference, who hasn’t played for the Oilers this season due to a hip injury, said in a news release he’s honoured to chair the agency.

“Sport has been an important part of my life and I’ve seen how it benefits individuals and strengthens communities,” he said. “I am excited to work with my board colleagues, government and our sport sector partners to support Alberta’s athletes and promote sport in the province.”

Recruitment for the vacant board positions began in Sept. 2016. In total, 38 candidates were screened and interviewed.

The Alberta Sport Connection is the government’s agency responsible for promoting and developing sport in Alberta, including multi-sport games, high-performance sport special events and national and international championships.