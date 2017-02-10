Edmonton-bound 3 Doors Down unfazed by Trump's inauguration criticism
The band's guitarist Chris Henderson speaks with Metro before Canadian tour that includes Edmonton date.
The only rock band brazen enough to play Donald Trump’s inauguration is coming to Edmonton — and they're unapologetic after Trump's tumultuous first few weeks in office.
Chris Henderson, guitarist for 3 Doors Down, spoke with Metro over the phone (from a Lowe’s hardware store, in Mississippi) before embarking on a tour that includes a March 19th stop at a casino outside of Edmonton.
“Man you really can’t do anything without getting criticism these days," Henderson said when asked about the flood of harsh words the band faced for taking the gig. "The Internet is a safe place for people to criticize. So there you have it. Whatever.”
Henderson said the band was "proud" to play the show.
The band’s social media accounts lit up with thousands of negative comments when they announced the Jan. 20 performance.
3 Doors Down is scheduled to play River Cree Resort and Casino on March 19. Tickets are $36.75 and up.
Full story coming Monday ...
