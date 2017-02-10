Edmonton one of seven global cities nominated for its 'intelligence'

What do Edmonton, Grey County Ontario, Moscow and Chiayi City, Taiwan have in common?



They're all one of seven communities nominated for their 'intelligence' in being, well, communities.

The Intelligent Communities Forum released its top communities of the year Friday, and Edmonton made the list. The reasons? Edmonton has "closed its digital divide" by working to provide more people with Internet access through partnering with private companies and also loaning Wi-fi hotspots through the library.

On the heels of recent census data that showed Edmonton and Calgary are two of the fastest growing cities in Canada, the Forum also cited Edmonton's efforts to deal with the consequences of this explosive growth, including its EndPoverty strategy.

"No matter what price the world puts on a barrel of oil, Edmonton fears no bust. The city has built the infrastructure of the future and, as part of the process, tapped a more valuable resource than oil could ever be: its people," the Forum said, on its website.

Nominated cities (by alphabetical order):