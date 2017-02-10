Fort McMurray wildfire drama comes to Edmonton stage
Theatre Network's dark comedy 'Bust' follows two fictional couples as they rebuild their lives.
A
A
|Report an Error
Share via Email
The aftermath of the Fort McMurray wildfire is making its way to an Edmonton stage.
The Theatre Network’s latest production, Bust, is a dark comedy following two couples that come together three months after the fire to sort out their shaken lives.
“It’s dealing with the stresses of the fire, trying to rebuild after being displaced, it’s dealing with the downturn of the economy and loss of jobs. It’s a worker’s voice kind of play,” said director Bradley Moss.
“It’s an homage to what they’re all going through.”
The story starts when a referee makes a controversial call at a PeeWee hockey game, sending two couples into turmoil.
One couple has lost its home in the fire, while the other is contemplating divorce.
The play is not based on any specific real-life people, but its players have solid connections to Fort McMurray — and Brandon Coffey, one of the main actors, hails from the city.
Moss hopes the play draws in a new crowd as a result, and the Theatre Network is offering half-price tickets to anyone who has lived in Fort McMurray.
“It’s their story and we want to share it with them,” Moss said.
He said laughter can be an important part of the healing process for people struggling to rebuild, but cautions that everyone in the audience should prepare for a few laughs at their own expense.
“Nobody’s not lampooned in this, whether you’re from an oil company or you’re a worker or you work for Greenpeace. Everybody gets lampooned,” Moss said.
“In any crisis moment in your life, the truth comes out. And that’s the dynamic of the play.”
Bust opened Thursday night and will run Tuesdays through Saturdays at 8 p.m., and Sundays at 2 p.m., through Feb. 26. at the Roxy on Gateway, 8529 Gateway Blvd.
***
Hit the ice, melt your heart or learn to live in the bush: Lots on deck in Edmonton this weekend
SILVER SKATE FESTIVAL
This 10-day, family-oriented river valley festival is rooted in Dutch traditions, the combining winter sports, arts and culture, and recreation. In its 27th year, Silver Skate is Edmonton’s longest-running winter festival. Last year, more than 105,000 people joined in on the fun.
WHEN: Friday through Feb. 20, noon to 8 p.m.
WHERE: Hawrelak Park, 9930 Groat Rd.
DOUG HOYER ALBUM RELEASE
The Edmonton expat will venture north from Atlanta to bring his charming indie pop tunes back home and celebrate his new album, Stepping Stone, with two afternoon sets.
WHERE: Empress Ale House, 9912 82 Ave.
WHEN: Saturday from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.
MELTING HEARTS
Latitude 53’s pre-Valentine’s Day party will warm a winter night with dancing and drinks in the gallery, plus prizes up for grabs, with themes of self love and celebrating relationships of all forms. Attendees are encouraged to bring friends, partners or crushes.
WHERE: Latitude 53, 10242 106 St.
WHEN: Saturday from 8 p.m. to 2 a.m.
BUSH CRAFT SURVIVAL WORKSHOP
Do you have a sinking feeling that the end times are coming? Whether you’re preparing for the apocalypse or summer camping, survival instructor Randy Breeuwsma from Karamat Wilderness Ways will teach life-saving techniques for outdoor survival. He will be joined by Mors Kochanski, who has been developing and teaching survival techniques in the Alberta bush for four decades.
WHERE: Art Gallery of Alberta, 2 Sir Winston Churchill Square
WHEN: Sunday from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.