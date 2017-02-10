Fort McMurray wildfire drama comes to Edmonton stage

The aftermath of the Fort McMurray wildfire is making its way to an Edmonton stage.



The Theatre Network’s latest production, Bust, is a dark comedy following two couples that come together three months after the fire to sort out their shaken lives.



“It’s dealing with the stresses of the fire, trying to rebuild after being displaced, it’s dealing with the downturn of the economy and loss of jobs. It’s a worker’s voice kind of play,” said director Bradley Moss.



“It’s an homage to what they’re all going through.”



The story starts when a referee makes a controversial call at a PeeWee hockey game, sending two couples into turmoil.



One couple has lost its home in the fire, while the other is contemplating divorce.



The play is not based on any specific real-life people, but its players have solid connections to Fort McMurray — and Brandon Coffey, one of the main actors, hails from the city.



Moss hopes the play draws in a new crowd as a result, and the Theatre Network is offering half-price tickets to anyone who has lived in Fort McMurray.



“It’s their story and we want to share it with them,” Moss said.



He said laughter can be an important part of the healing process for people struggling to rebuild, but cautions that everyone in the audience should prepare for a few laughs at their own expense.



“Nobody’s not lampooned in this, whether you’re from an oil company or you’re a worker or you work for Greenpeace. Everybody gets lampooned,” Moss said.



“In any crisis moment in your life, the truth comes out. And that’s the dynamic of the play.”



Bust opened Thursday night and will run Tuesdays through Saturdays at 8 p.m., and Sundays at 2 p.m., through Feb. 26. at the Roxy on Gateway, 8529 Gateway Blvd.