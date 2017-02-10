Meeting exposes responsibility gaps in Alberta's child welfare system

Calls for more resources and confusion over who has responsibility marked the ministerial panel on child intervention’s second meeting Thursday.



The panel, tasked with improving Alberta’s child welfare system, went long over its allotted time with questions for morning presenters from the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner, Alberta Health Services and others.



Questions from panel members, including MLAs from all parties, largely focused on untangling just who does what in the death review process.



“It’s a very complex and multidisciplinary group of organizations that are involved in this review,” Liberal Leader Dr. David Swann, who also sat on a 2014 child intervention roundtable, told Metro.



“That gives me some confidence that we’re getting different perspectives on it. The question is, who is responsible for amalgamating all of that and making sure that recommendations are then made and followed through on?”



The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner said a lack of resources is hampering its ability to complete death reviews on time, with the average review taking five months compared to its three-month target.



But, it said, a recent cash injection and the addition of two medical examiners will help.



Chief Medical Examiner Elizabeth Brooks-Lim said at least seven organizations look at the deaths of children in care.



The Child and Youth Services Council for Quality Assurance Chair Donna Boulanger also lamented a lack of staff and funding.



Swann also found it worrying.



“If staff don’t have the resources and the time per case, and the culture is still the same in which people are afraid to challenge decisions or tell what’s really going on – because there’s so much anxiety around this whole area – then we have a long way to go,” he said.



The panel is expected to provide an outline of recommendations for change in the death review process in the next six to eight weeks.