Notley talks with Albertan industries as Trump's trade changes loom

Premier Rachel Notley is meeting with provincial business leaders to discuss U.S. trade relations, as anxiety over U.S. President Donald Trump’s protectionist policies continue to grow.

Notley announced Friday she’s spoken with business leaders from the oil and gas, agriculture, forestry and manufacturing sectors regarding the province’s trade relationship with the U.S.

“Alberta has a long history of working collaboratively and beneficially with the U.S. These roundtable discussions demonstrate our province’s commitment to continuing our mutually beneficial relationship to create jobs and grow the economy on both sides of the border,” Notley said, in a news release.

Trump, meanwhile, has promised to get tough on trade, threatening to scrap the North American Free Trade Agreement between the U.S., Mexico and Canada.

That could result in higher tariffs for Canada.

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is also set to meet with Trump Monday.

Notely will head to Washington, D.C. later this month to advocate for the province’s key business sectors and promote Alberta-U.S. relations.

Trade between Alberta and the U.S. totalled more than $100 billion in 2015, and $80.6 billion worth of goods were exported from the province to the U.S. in that same year.