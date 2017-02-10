User experience key to improving Edmonton Transit: Report

As the city looks to transit to curb its car-dependent growth, Edmonton Transit boss Eddie Robar says improvements both big and small are required to get more people riding.

And a new report from Edmonton's Transit System Advisory Board agrees.

The report calls for improvements like partnering with sports agencies to encourage ridership on game nights, creating mobile payment systems and developing a reporting tool that tracks performance.

Robar says it's all about customer service.

"We can’t have a million different cars driving around the roads every single day,” he said in an interview. “When we look at the changes in the future, it’s really designing a system people want.”

For instance, Robar noted work will begin on refurbishing 13 transit stations this summer. On top of that, 33 new air-conditioned buses will be added to the fleet to replace older models.

“It’s just little improvements to our passenger environment,” he said. “If we’re looking to be that mode of choice, how can we make that ride as comfortable and as safe as possible?”

But changes to the current system will go beyond renovations.

City staff will later this year introduce a new route proposal to shift Edmonton to a high-frequency grid from the current hub system.

Robar sees big gains waiting in it.

“Right now the system really relies on good traffic conditions, time-transfers and meet-points at certain locations, which is difficult to do when a city gets larger,” he said. “Looking at this ability to revamp the system is something that will be a huge benefit to City of Edmonton and the passengers that ride our service every day.”

The future also looks increasingly digital.

Robar said transit’s smart-fare project — which would let commuters use a re-loadable card, or credit and debit cards to pay for rides — is expected to make headway in the next couple of months.