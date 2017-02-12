Edmonton Transit open to partnering with Oilers on bus fare

With downtown parking an ongoing battle on game nights, Edmonton Transit boss Eddie Robar says the solution may lie in using Oilers game tickets as transit fare. Though the idea is preliminary, Edmonton Transit boss Eddie Robar told Metro he’s open to partnering with Oilers Entertainment Group so that hockey fans could use their hockey tickets to board the bus or LRT. “There would be a lot more players involved in those conversations than just the city itself,” he said in an interview Thursday. “The Oilers Entertainment Group would have to come on board.”

It’s a concept that helps bolster ridership, according to Robar.



“That person takes a ride and has a good experience, and then hopefully that gives us the ability to create some future transit users,” he said. “Those partnerships are a win-win from both ends of the spectrum.”



The idea also comes as some downtown parking spots are set to disappear, as new development takes over vacant lots.



Coun. Scott McKeen said Friday he hopes the Oilers Group partners with the city on this so that costs can be shared.



“As more development occurs, parking will only become tighter and tighter downtown,” he said. “So the use of transit to get to and from games, a concert or even to work will make greater sense.”



Oilers Group spokesperson Tim Shipton said in an email that the organization looks forward to discussions with the city, but added it’s too early to comment on the potential partnership.



“In chatting with the city, this is really early days for this concept,” he said. “We encourage our fans to use public transportation to get to events at Rogers Place, it’s an easy and convenient way to get to the building.”