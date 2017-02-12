'One-of-a-kind in Edmonton': Community shows love for the Graphic Arts building

“I love it because it’s really one-of-a-kind in Edmonton,” said Dan Rose, a member of Heritage Forward. “It has this really distinct, pronounced expression of the art deco style, with these streamlined, modern features, so architecturally it’s incredibly significant.” Despite the community support, the future of the run-down former performance space is anything but certain. The building is owned by the city, and staff have previously said they need the land for a construction yard for the Valley Line LRT. Officials didn’t provide an update Sunday, but as of last fall they were seeking a buyer that would move the aging building to another location. If that fails, it could be torn down.

Downtown resident Megan Woodsmith said she hoped that doesn’t happen. She and her husband discovered the building after returning from a trip overseas.



“We’d seen so many beautiful places and when we came back we weren’t totally pumped about being back,” she said as she worked on a valentine.



“We ended up staying in the area, and it was the first time we’d seen the building and I saw it and I just thought, ‘Edmonton not so bad, that’s a really cool art deco building.’”



Rose adds that the history of the building is also significant.



“It’s been everything from the center of the environmental movement in Edmonton to production space for artist and musicians. This is where a lot of prominent Edmonton bands got their start,” he said.



Heart bombs, where people are encouraged to shower older buildings with love, have become popular in the United States, but Rose said this is one of the first in Canada.



