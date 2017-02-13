Year in review: Edmonton makes strides in becoming accessible; improvements needed

As Edmonton works to become a city built for everyone, accessibility advocates say they’ll be pushing this year for better transit and more housing options for people with disabilities.



The Accessibility Advisory Committee — which works with the city to ensure Edmonton is friendly to people with mobility challenges — released its annual report Thursday, highlighting both accomplishments and areas of improvement.



Let’s start with the good.



Shelley Thompson, chair of the committee, said disability advocates pushed last year to ensure Rogers Place accommodated people with mobility issues.



“We were really working hard with people at Rogers Place and the results have been fantastic, where we’ve now got a much more accessible arena than we’ve ever had before,” Thompson said Friday.



“For the first time, we were being consulted on projects before they were in the design phase and being able to give our input ahead of time, and that was really nice.”



Removing E-Park payment stations from the top of concrete platforms was also a victory, Thompson added.



“People in wheelchairs and walkers couldn’t use the pay stations,” she said. “So we had to point things out, and to see things change was phenomenal.”



But here’s what needs more work.



Thompson said people are struggling to find accessible housing, so the committee is beginning a pilot project that will encourage development of such homes.



“People have been waiting several years before they find something,” she said. “So we’re trying to really get our hands and minds around improving that.”



She’ll also be keeping her eye on upcoming changes to how buses and LRT operate.



Some people with disabilities worry about the city’s proposed transit strategy, Thompson said, which would see less frequent service in the suburbs in exchange for faster service in core communities.



“For those outside the inner-city, it might mean a longer distance for people to have to get to buses,” she said. “That may be an issue or not, depending on how things go forward.”