Alberta government launches survey on Daylight Saving Time

You can now tell the government how you feel about the time.

Edmonton South West MLA Thomas Dang is pushing legislation that would eliminate Daylight Saving Time, and on Monday Dang announced an online survey Monday that will give Albertans a chance to voice their feelings on the subject.

“This is common sense legislation that is long past its due date,” Dang said in a press release. “I’ve heard from many people who believe it’s time that we only had one time all year."