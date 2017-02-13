Alberta NDP MLA hedges on promise to bring in bill to kill daylight time
EDMONTON — An NDP backbencher who has promised to introduce legislation to get rid of daylight time says the issue is still up for debate.
Thomas Dang says public consultations continue and will expand to include an online survey on the caucus website.
Dang, through the NDP caucus, has promised to table a private member's bill to do away with daylight time, which some have called an outdated and confusing concept.
When asked why he was announcing more consultations, Dang said there are still questions to debate such as whether Alberta would adopt mountain or central standard time.
He refused to confirm that a bill would even delete daylight time at all.
But a news release issued by Dang quoted an egg farmer congratulating him on his intention to kill daylight time, saying the time change interferes with the rhythm of poultry.
