Alberta judge sets bail for woman convicted of murder, arson

EDMONTON — An Alberta woman sentenced to life in prison for killing her husband and setting her home on fire has been granted bail pending her appeal.

A jury found Deborah Doonanco guilty in November of second-degree murder, arson and interfering with human remains in Kevin Feland's death.

Feland's body was found in Doonanco's home in Glendon, northeast of Edmonton, in 2014.

Doonanco called 911 to report a fire at the residence.

Her lawyer had argued it was self defence and Doonanco was in a dissociative state at the time because of battered woman syndrome.