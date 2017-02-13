Compact, hyper-light kayak caters to outdoorsy city dwellers

Inna Morgan and Tanner Pye-Richardson are in the living room of their condo, building a boat—except something’s not quite right.



"I think I’ve messed something up,” Pye-Richardson said, as the carbon fibre poles that form the shape of the kayak point in a wonky direction.



Morgan looks at the instructions and soon they're back on track.



About ten minutes later they're done: sitting on the floor is an almost ten-foot-long kayak that weighs in at slightly less than six pounds.



The couple have designed the Justin Case Kayak for people like them: City folk who don’t have a lot of space, but want to be able to go for a paddle anyway. They've also launched a Kickstarter to try and turn this into a business.



“I’ve always loved kayaking, but it just wasn’t accessible,” Morgan said.

After much back and forth with designers — not to mention on-water testing — this latest prototype just arrived from the manufacturer. It’s made of a carbon fibre skeleton with a ripstop nylon covering stretched over top.



What makes it special is its portability. When not in use it packs down to slightly larger than a rolled up yoga mat. Pye-Richardson and Morgan said its lighter and more packable than much of whats on the market, making it ideal for condo-dwellers who don't have a lot of room to spare.



To be clear, you won’t be attacking whitewater in it, but they see their kayak as the aquatic equivalent of a basic town bike. It's something you can pull out of a closet when the urge to get on water strikes.

“It opens up all sorts of adventures you can go on,” Morgan said.