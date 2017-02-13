Compact, hyper-light kayak caters to outdoorsy city dwellers
Justin Case Kayak weighs less than 6lb and packs down to fit in a closet
Inna Morgan and Tanner Pye-Richardson are in the living room of their condo, building a boat—except something’s not quite right.
"I think I’ve messed something up,” Pye-Richardson said, as the carbon fibre poles that form the shape of the kayak point in a wonky direction.
Morgan looks at the instructions and soon they're back on track.
About ten minutes later they're done: sitting on the floor is an almost ten-foot-long kayak that weighs in at slightly less than six pounds.
The couple have designed the Justin Case Kayak for people like them: City folk who don’t have a lot of space, but want to be able to go for a paddle anyway. They've also launched a Kickstarter to try and turn this into a business.
“I’ve always loved kayaking, but it just wasn’t accessible,” Morgan said.
After much back and forth with designers — not to mention on-water testing — this latest prototype just arrived from the manufacturer. It’s made of a carbon fibre skeleton with a ripstop nylon covering stretched over top.
What makes it special is its portability. When not in use it packs down to slightly larger than a rolled up yoga mat. Pye-Richardson and Morgan said its lighter and more packable than much of whats on the market, making it ideal for condo-dwellers who don't have a lot of room to spare.
To be clear, you won’t be attacking whitewater in it, but they see their kayak as the aquatic equivalent of a basic town bike. It's something you can pull out of a closet when the urge to get on water strikes.
“It opens up all sorts of adventures you can go on,” Morgan said.
The portable kayak isn't cheap. If you donate to the couple's Kickstarter campaign, you can buy one for about $700. Morgan said the cost is driven by the materials as the kayak needs to be seaworthy.
The couple said they've had interest in buying the kayak from people from other parts of the world. But they said their design makes most sense in Alberta — as they said you’re never far from a wild space worth exploring.
“You can pick a direction and just go,” Pye-Richardson said. “It’s exciting.”