Edmonton Ice Castle to close Feb 26.

The countdown is on to the end of the Edmonton Ice Castle season, after the Utah-based company that builds it announced Monday it would be closing the attraction's doors on Feb. 26.

Unlike last year, when unseasonably warm temperatures forced the castle to close early, this year they've managed to stick more or less to schedule, according to Kyle Humeny with Bottom Line Productions.

"This is about when they planned," he said. "It melts a little bit more everyday."

This is the second year the castle has been built in Hawrelak Park by Utah-based Ice Castles. This year's design included a maze, a slide and a couple of thrones all created by hand, over a two-acre footprint.