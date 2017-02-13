Edmonton police hunt for carjacking suspect

Edmonton police are searching for a man linked to an armed robbery and carjacking Monday morning.

Officers were called to the parking lot of a medical clinic near 10 Avenue and 91 Street at 10:30 a.m. after reports of a carjacking in the area.

A white male suspect allegedly approached a black 2013 Ford 150 pick-up truck, threatened the female owner of the vehicle and stole the truck.

According to a statement from police, investigators believe the same man was responsible for a robbery at gunpoint at a hotel near 101 Street and Ellerslie Road earlier that morning.