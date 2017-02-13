Iveson mulls push for state of emergency over Alberta's opioid crisis

Deaths caused by opioid overdoses are on the rise in Edmonton, but is it a state of emergency?

That was the question on the table Monday following a community services committee meeting that saw representatives from the fire and police departments come forward to talk about the toll the deadly drugs are taking on families and first responders.



Mayor Don Iveson told city staff he’ll report back to council on potentially asking the province to declare a public health emergency.

Debate over such call — which would give the province extraordinary powers — comes after the government reported 343 people died from fentanyl-related overdoses in 2016, a 25 per cent increase from 2015.

In the Edmonton region, 106 people died from such overdoses last year, and men ages 16 to 34 in the suburbs and indigenous populations are considered at high risk.

Iveson told reporters Monday further work is required to determine if calling a state of emergency over the opioid crisis is appropriate, as he and other big city mayors are discussing it.

“It may or may not be actually what’s needed right now, but I don’t want to rule out the opportunity as things escalate, and as we understand more, whether that would be helpful calling for it,” he said.

“There’s no doubt this is a serious and escalating crisis so the time well may come for that declaration to be issued.”

A public health emergency would also help with the mounting costs faced by Edmonton police.

Deputy police chief Brian Simpson said it’s been costly to buy new opioid-testing equipment and equip officers with safety gear.

“It would help address some of the costs as this process has hit us,” Simpson told the committee.

The state of emergency could also mean “more robust and available treatment supports,” like how flu clinics operate, according to Jenny Kain, director of family and community supports with the city.

“They are concerns that’s not happening as robustly as it could be.”