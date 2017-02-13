MacDonald Lofts facing 377 charges under Public Health Act

The owners of a subsidized apartment near Rogers Place are facing hundreds of Public Health Act charges.



Alberta Health Services confirmed Monday that owners and managers of the MacDonald Lofts building on 105 Avenue are facing 377 charges for failing to comply with health orders.



Last August, Alberta Health Services declared six units were not safe for human habitation and ordered residents to vacate, weeks after upset residents spoke out over an unexpected rent spike.



Spokesperson Kerry Williamson said AHS always attempts to work collaboratively with building owners and landlords to proactively address issues before escalating, and that it’s rare for AHS to take legal action.



“Prior to proceeding with legal action AHS’ Environmental Public Health staff conducted more than a hundred inspections within the building, issued four compliance letters, and met several times with the property managers to discuss ongoing issues with maintenance and pest control,” Williamson wrote in an e-mail.



“The property management’s lack of responsive actions created a direct and avoidable risk to the health of the tenants in the building.”



Property manager Dave Martyshuk said he will be pleading not guilty but is under a gag order and not able to discuss the case further.



In late November, Ice District — part of Katz Group — announced it would purchase MacDonald Lofts, and that the 102-year-old building would likely have to be vacated for repairs.