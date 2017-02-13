Metallica to rock Edmonton's Commonwealth Stadium

Get ready for some open-air headbanging, Edmonton.



Legendary metal band Metallica, fresh off last night's performance with Lady Gaga at the Grammys, has announced a summer show at Commonwealth Stadium.



The band will play Edmonton Aug. 16 for the final date of its WorldWired Tour, in celebration of its thrashy 2016 album Hardwired ... To Self Destruct, hailed by some as a return to the band's 1980s form.



Avenged Sevenfold and Gojira are also on the bill.



The tour starts May 10 in Baltimore.