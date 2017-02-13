NAIT wing to remain closed for 'several weeks' after fire
Fire damaged part of the Centre for Chemical Studies on Friday.
A portion of NAIT's Centre for Chemical Studies will remain closed for several weeks following a fire on campus.
NAIT spokesperson Frank Landry couldn't comment on how long it'd be closed, but said the students and staff would be notified of schedule changes.
“Our real priority is minimizing disruption for students and staff in that building," he said.
In a release NAIT officials said the fire was spotted Friday shortly before 11:00am in a lab located on the second floor of G Wing.
Investigations are ongoing into the cause of the fire. All other areas of campus were re-opened Friday.
Landry reiterated that personal items from the fire damaged G Wing were being bagged and a process was ongoing for students to pick them up.