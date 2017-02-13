NAIT wing to remain closed for 'several weeks' after fire

“Our real priority is minimizing disruption for students and staff in that building," he said.



In a release NAIT officials said the fire was spotted Friday shortly before 11:00am in a lab located on the second floor of G Wing.



Investigations are ongoing into the cause of the fire. All other areas of campus were re-opened Friday.



Landry reiterated that personal items from the fire damaged G Wing were being bagged and a process was ongoing for students to pick them up.





