Portrait of ex-premier Dave Hancock unveiled at Alberta legislature

EDMONTON — Alberta's 15th premier Dave Hancock now has his portrait on the walls of the legislature.

The painting was unveiled Monday in a ceremony in the legislature rotunda, with Hancock and his family on hand.

Hancock was premier for almost six months in 2014 after former premier Alison Redford stepped down in a spending scandal.

He was selected for the top job by the Progressive Conservative caucus until a new leader, Jim Prentice, was chosen.

While his term in the premier's chair was short, Hancock served more than 17 years in government as cabinet minister in eight portfolios, and government house leader for three premiers.