Alberta government holds lease for empty hangar after selling its planes

EDMONTON — A large hangar at Edmonton's airport sits empty at taxpayer expense after a former premier sold the planes that would have been parked there.

Jim Prentice announced in 2014 the controversial fleet of four government airplanes would be sold.

But it turns out the province singed a 10-year lease for a hangar and office space for the planes a year before.

The final plane was sold last year, leaving the hangar completely empty.

Infrastructure Minister Brian Mason says it looks like government is stuck with the lease signed by the former government.

Mason says the government is attempting to sublease the space.

"There is a lot of activity at that international airport," he said.

The four-plane fleet became a public relations millstone around the neck of the former Progressive Conservative government.

Prentice said there was no justification for a provincial fleet of planes.

Alberta's auditor general reported earlier in 2014 that former PC premier Alison Redford had used the "aura of power" of the premier's office to take the planes for personal trips for herself, her pre-teen daughter, and her daughter's friends.

He said Redford's staff even booked phantom passengers on the planes so that Redford could fly solo.

Tory MLAs also used the planes to fly to political events under the guise of official government business.