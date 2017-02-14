Campaign wants smokers to pay up for anti-smoking programs

Alberta smokers should cough up a little more cash, according to one advocacy group. The Campaign for a Smoke-Free Alberta is calling for a $1.50 hike on a pack of 20 cigarettes, as part of a broader push to fund more smoking reduction measures. “Tobacco taxes are one of the most effective strategies for overall tobacco reduction,” said Kayla Atkey, a member of the campaign and policy analyst with the Alberta Policy Coalition for Chronic Disease Prevention. “I think the key thing here is we are saying that a portion of tobacco taxes should really be invested in strategies to prevent tobacco use, and also to help tobacco users quit.”

The campaign conducted a poll of 1,005 Albertans in January through Leger Research and found 68 per cent of respondents supported the hike.



The group is also calling for an added $20 million investment into reduction strategies, after the same poll also showed 75 per cent of respondents agreed that the Alberta government should reinvest a portion of its tobacco tax revenue.



Strategies that would get more funds under the plan could include mass media campaigns, community grants, and school and youth-led engagement initiatives to keep kids from taking up smoking.



In an e-mail, Alberta Health press secretary Timothy Wilson noted the province raised tobacco taxes in 2015 by $5 a carton and banned flavoured tobacco, including menthol cigarettes.



“While we are not looking at more revenue levers at this time, the government will continue to work with all of our partners to support the downward trend in smoking rates for Albertans,” he wrote.