Edmonton 80-storey tower debate spurs push for 'no net loss' of river valley

If city council sells off a chunk of the river valley for the development of an 80-storey tower, conservation groups say they should add new parkland.

At an executive committee meeting city council members heard from both fans and opponents of the proposal to sell a piece of public parkland located in The Quarters, just below Jasper Ave near 96 Street.

The Sierra Club in Edmonton is against the plan, but representative Charlie Richmond raised the idea of “no net loss,” should the sale go ahead. The concept would see the proceeds from the parkland sale go towards improving the park system.

“We could use those funds for augmenting the river valley and ravines,” he told committee, adding that the organization knows of several private parcels the city could buy.

Harvey Voogd with the North Saskatchewan River Valley Conservation Society, another group in opposition, said one-third of the property taxes generated from the building (about $1 million annually) should go into protecting river valley lands.

“Actions speak louder than words,” he told committee.

Related

The developer, Alldritt, maintained that the sale would let them move forward on plans for an 80-storey skyscraper they said will revitalize The Quarters, an area that has struggled economically.

Alldritt representative David Benjestoft said the organization remains committed to building the tower in full, after a city report showed the biggest risk in the land sale is that the developer could build something smaller than proposed.

“Let me make this clear, we will build this tower,” he said.