Edmonton photographer wins international award for Standing Rock series

A sharp eye, a passion for Indigenous issues and a lot of determination have landed an Edmonton photojournalist a top international prize.

Freelance photographer Amber Bracken – a 32-year-old who has shot for the Edmonton Sun, The Globe and Mail, The Canadian Press and Buzzfeed – told Metro she was honoured to find out her series on the Standing Rock Sioux people’s opposition to the Dakota Access Pipeline won first prize, stories, in the contemporary issues category at the 2017 World Press Photo contest Monday.

Over a total of five weeks during three separate visits, Bracken embedded herself with the Sioux and documented their struggle.

Being in the midst of the standoff that has captured headline around the world turned out to be far different than what she thought it would be.

“I honestly didn’t know what to expect,” she said. “As a journalist I’ve been compelled to follow issues of Indigenous rights, so I wanted to go down and be there.

“It was really magical. There are thousands of people all there for the same cause, and it was the most positive and peaceful place I’ve been. I didn’t expect it to be such an easy place to work. I didn’t have any contacts with the Sioux people before I went but, in general, they were very open to sharing their stories.”

She hopes her award-winning series captured those stories.

The images that make up the series depict the Indigenous people at Standing Rock through stunning portraits and daily candid moments, landscape stills of the pipeline and the surrounding land, an action shot of police in full riot gear descending down a dusty hill and snow-swept shows of resistance.