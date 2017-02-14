Edmonton police arrest 26 'johns' in two-day operation

Edmonton police arrested 26 men for buying sex in a two-day span last week.

According to a press release sent out Tuesday afternoon, Edmonton Police Service VICE Unit and Northeast Division officers conducted “proactive enforcement” last Thursday and Friday to disrupt exploitive activities among street-level sex trade consumers.

Officers focused the sting on people purchasing sexual acts, and arrested the men, referred to as "johns," ranging in age from 19 to 60.

The men, whose professions ranged from trade workers to professionals to a university student, were all charged with obtaining of sexual services for consideration.



Officers also laid two trafficking charges and a 24-hour suspension under the Traffic Safety Act during the two-day operation.

“VICE Unit takes this exploitative behaviour seriously,” Staff Sgt. Dale Johnson with the VICE Unit said in the release. “The police work hard to deter ‘johns’ from our neighbourhoods and to keep our communities safe.”