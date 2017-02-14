Edmonton women’s memorial march ‘needs to be here’: Organizer

Twelve years on and the founder of Edmonton’s women’s memorial march says the Valentine’s Day event is more necessary than ever.

Danielle Boudreau organized the very first march – modeled after the one that began in Vancouver for Indigenous women – in honour of two of her friends who had been killed more than a decade ago.

Her sister was killed just weeks after the inaugural event.

Over the years, Boudreau said she has found comfort and support among the more than 200 people – all people who have experienced the same loss she has – that come out to the event every Feb. 14.

While she’s heartened to see familiar faces, she’s saddened there are also new ones each year.

“It gets really emotional for me,” Boudreau told Metro. “I started to do this walk for the families and the girls who lost their voices. The walk is something that's been part of my life for 12 years. It’s like a family, we’re all there for each other and you have people supporting each other.

“That’s so important, because this is something that nobody wants to be a part of. No one wants to be a member of this club.”

And yet the club gets bigger every year.

“I think [the march] needs to still be here. There are other families who have had loved ones that are gone and where are they going for their healing and closure?” said Boudreau. “It needs to stay the way it is because it brings to reality how many women we’ve lost, how many families are coming out to share their grief. It shows the city of Edmonton that this is serious.”