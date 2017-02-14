Get your Valentine's on with these 5 date ideas

Whether you're in a new, long-term, struggling, complicated or non-existent relationship, Metro has you covered this Feb. 14. We spoke to Edmonton blogger Linda Hoang, author of the '30 Valentine's Date Ideas in Edmonton' blog, for her date ideas.

1) The struggling relationship

SUGGESTED VALENTINE'S DATE: Sushi at Dorinku

Hoang says: "I love the idea of recreating your first date. That might help rekindle the spark." Since her first date with her now husband was at a sushi resto, why not try Dorinku, newly opened on Whyte Ave.

2) The new relationship

SUGGESTED VALENTINE'S DATE: Disco skate & dance at City Hall

Hoang says: "It's outdoors and you can talk, and for a new relationship you should pick a date where you have an opportunity to learn more about each other. It also might create some romantic moments if the person slips and can be caught."



3) The complicated relationship

SUGGESTED VALENTINE'S DATE: An escape room

Hoang says: "You know, I wonder if trying an escape game would help uncomplicate things. They're very popular — by my count there's 30 in Edmonton now. Most of the times those are done as groups but a lot of them can be done as two people, too."