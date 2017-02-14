Get your Valentine's on with these 5 date ideas
No matter your relationship status, we've got you covered.
Whether you're in a new, long-term, struggling, complicated or non-existent relationship, Metro has you covered this Feb. 14. We spoke to Edmonton blogger Linda Hoang, author of the '30 Valentine's Date Ideas in Edmonton' blog, for her date ideas.
1) The struggling relationship
SUGGESTED VALENTINE'S DATE: Sushi at Dorinku
Hoang says: "I love the idea of recreating your first date. That might help rekindle the spark." Since her first date with her now husband was at a sushi resto, why not try Dorinku, newly opened on Whyte Ave.
2) The new relationship
SUGGESTED VALENTINE'S DATE: Disco skate & dance at City Hall
Hoang says: "It's outdoors and you can talk, and for a new relationship you should pick a date where you have an opportunity to learn more about each other. It also might create some romantic moments if the person slips and can be caught."
3) The complicated relationship
SUGGESTED VALENTINE'S DATE: An escape room
Hoang says: "You know, I wonder if trying an escape game would help uncomplicate things. They're very popular — by my count there's 30 in Edmonton now. Most of the times those are done as groups but a lot of them can be done as two people, too."
4) The non-existent relationship
SUGGESTED VALENTINE'S DATE: Volunteer and cook for someone else
Hoang says: "If you're alone it'd be nice if you did something where you could meet someone. How about check out a charity you want to help and seeing if they need help — like cooking a meal or washing dishes at Hope Mission?"
5) The long-term relationship
SUGGESTED VALENTINE'S DATE: Cafe Bicyclette special dinner (reservation required)
Hoang says: "You might do the really expensive dinner, romantic fun dinning, but to add to a twist to it — role play or play a different identity or pretend as if it's your first date. That could be something."