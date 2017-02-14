'Our hearts were warmed': valentines cover fence at Sherwood Park mosque

When Sharief Sadek showed up at the new mosque still under construction in Sherwood Park, he was surprised to find the surrounding fence covered in Valentine's Day messages.

“It was indeed a surprise, a wonderful one, our hearts were warmed," said Sadek, the head of the West End Islamic Society of Edmonton. The outpouring of support from local residents was prompted by the attack on a Quebec City mosque that left six people dead last month.

"Even though where this incident happened was several provinces away our hearts were warmed. We are trying to show the love back to our community,” Sadek said.

Following the attack on January, 30, Sherwood Park resident Lisa Slykwa wanted to show her support for the local Muslim community and the new mosque, called Masjid in the Park.

“My family and I were feeling for them. We were hurting for them,” she said.

She's calling the new project 'Share the love, fill the fence.'



On Feb 4. her family started placing pink hearts along the fence located at Broadview Road and Broadway Crescent in Sherwood Park.



“People were honking at us, were waving at us, even our councilor showed up the same day,” Slykwa said.