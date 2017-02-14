Alberta Hate Crime Committee launches website to track alleged hate incidents

A new website is giving victims a safe place to document and track alleged hate incidents in Alberta.

Stophateab.ca was launched Monday by the Alberta Hate Crime Committee, a group that includes representatives from the justice sector, government and community organizations.

Committee member Irfan Chaudhry, a sociology instructor at MacEwan University, said the website’s goal is to allow people to report their experiences, whether or not they are deemed a crime.

“If you experience something that was motivated by hate or bias towards you, there is a space for people to at least document those incidents,” Chaudhry told Metro.

Chaudhry said victims should still report hate incidents to police, but pointed out people are often left frustrated by the process.

“Police will take the report and, as they do their investigation, find that, yes, something did happen based on someone’s bias toward a certain group,” he explained. “But because no crime had occurred, they’re limited in their ability to get involved.”

As a result, these sort of incidents often go unreported.

Chaudhry hopes stophateab.ca can fill that gap and at least give researchers and service providers a sense of how prevalent hate incidents actually are in the province.

“That will help us with both raising the awareness around [hate incidents] and asking folks how they feel it should be handled, to help our education and outreach programs,” he said.

The committee was originally going to wait to launch the website but high-profile incidents in Canada (like last month’s shooting at a Quebec City mosque) and in the U.S. (spurred on in the aftermath of Donald Trump’s U.S. presidential campaign) convinced them to go live as soon as possible.