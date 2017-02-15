Alberta has the lowest support for banning trophy hunts: Poll

Support for a ban on trophy hunting in Alberta is the lowest in Canada, according to a new poll.

Advocacy group Ban Trophy Hunting Ltd. commissioned polling company Insights West to gauge nation-wide interest for provincial legislation that would outlaw or restrict the practice.

It found that 49 per cent of Albertan “strongly support” a legislated ban, 19 per cent “somewhat support” one, while 10 per cent strongly oppose it and 15 per cent are somewhat opposed. Eight per cent weren’t sure.

Across all regions in Canada, Alberta has the least interest in banning trophy hunting.

Ninety per cent of people in British Columbia strongly or somewhat support a ban, followed by 83 per cent in Atlantic Canada, 81 in Quebec, 79 in Ontario and 78 in the Prairies.

The results are based on an online study conducted Feb. 5 to Feb. 11 among a representative sample of 1,210 Canadians.